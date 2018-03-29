Dr. William Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Thomas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Delaware Neurology Associates PA34434 King Street Row Ste 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas was very knowledgeable and considerate . I would highly recommend him. His office staff was not the easiest to deal with but if you want the best neurologist around he is your guy
About Dr. William Thomas, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1700825569
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hosps
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
