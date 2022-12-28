Overview

Dr. William Terrell Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Terrell Jr works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA and Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.