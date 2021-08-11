See All Plastic Surgeons in North Charleston, SC
Dr. William Terranova, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Terranova, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Terranova works at The Center for Plastic Surgery in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Plastic Surgery
    2801 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 (843) 797-0440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 11, 2021
    Wonderful, want to use him again My first eye lift No. Face lift It was exciting being youthful looking
    Debi Hutto — Aug 11, 2021
    About Dr. William Terranova, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1154395200
    Education & Certifications

    • Ctr Dis Ctrl
    • Stanford U Hosp
    • Boston Medical Center
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MOUNT SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Harvard
    • Internal Medicine and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Terranova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terranova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terranova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terranova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Terranova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terranova works at The Center for Plastic Surgery in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Terranova’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Terranova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terranova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terranova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terranova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

