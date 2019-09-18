Dr. William Terral, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Terral, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Terral, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ada, OK.
Locations
My Dentist1430 LONNIE ABBOTT BLVD, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (580) 217-5854
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terral?
The launch of my dental repairs, I found the crew and staff friendly and effective.
About Dr. William Terral, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terral accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Terral using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Terral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Terral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terral.
