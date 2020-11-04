Dr. William Terral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Terral, MD
Overview
Dr. William Terral, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and AVALA Hospital.
Locations
AVALA Physical & Hand Therapy - Covington West1200 Pinnacle Pkwy Ste 3, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- AVALA Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Terral 3 times. The first time was after I had seen someone else for the initial problem, but the other Dr. did nothing--not even x rays. I have severe erosive osteoarthritis and psoriatic arthritis (duration 30+ yrs) Dr. Terral x rayed my hands and went over the x rays in great detail. He was very thorough, and did a great job of educating me and making sure I understood everything.
About Dr. William Terral, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1023303450
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Terral using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Terral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terral works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Terral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terral.
