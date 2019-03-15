Dr. William Terens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Terens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Terens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Terens works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Urology Group LLC10 Parsonage Rd Ste 118, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 321-7000
-
2
Premier Urology Group LLC2 Hospital Plz Ste 430, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 494-9400
-
3
Same Day Surgery Center of Central Jersey L.l.c.225 May St Unit C, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 661-0570
-
4
Premier Urology Group LLC570 South Ave E Bldg A, Cranford, NJ 07016 Directions (732) 494-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terens?
Dr. Terens has been my urologist for many years. I saw two different urologists in Houston that were terrible - one even made me worse. I now use Dr. Terens as my urologist and will never ever see anyone else again. Dr. Terens is an amazing doctor and I trust him completely that I actually fly from Houston to New Jersey each month for my appointments. I trust him completely and only doctor I have ever been completely comfortable with. Thank you very much Dr. Terens. -Chris Neller
About Dr. William Terens, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013020189
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terens works at
Dr. Terens has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terens speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Terens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.