Dr. William Tellman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tellman, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Tellman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Tellman works at
Locations
-
1
Tellman Dentistry5750 E 91st St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 520-5814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tellman?
Sincerely, I never knew how important my smile was to me until Dr. Tellman gave it back to me; which happened 3 hours ago, today, December 14, 2022. Thank You, Dr. Tellman!
About Dr. William Tellman, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932126877
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tellman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tellman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tellman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tellman works at
Dr. Tellman speaks Spanish.
742 patients have reviewed Dr. Tellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.