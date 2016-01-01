Dr. William Tejeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tejeiro, MD
Overview
Dr. William Tejeiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Tejeiro works at
Locations
United States Blood Bank3899 NW 7th St Ste 200, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 642-5661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Tejeiro, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417052531
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejeiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tejeiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tejeiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejeiro has seen patients for Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tejeiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejeiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejeiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tejeiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tejeiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.