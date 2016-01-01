Overview

Dr. William Tejeiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Tejeiro works at Dr. William Villaume Tejeiro MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.