Dr. Teer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Teer, MD
Overview
Dr. William Teer, MD is a dermatologist in Jackson, TN. Dr. Teer completed a residency at University Okla Health Science Center. He currently practices at Dermatology Clinic Of Jackson. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic of Jackson1320 Union University Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 422-7999
-
2
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic27 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-7999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. William Teer, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720039423
Education & Certifications
- University Okla Health Science Center
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Teer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teer has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Tag Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Teer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.