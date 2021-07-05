Overview

Dr. William Tausend, MD is a Dermatologist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Tausend works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.