Dr. William Tatum, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Tatum, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Hospital Univ of Pennslyvania|University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Tatum works at
Jacksonville - Neurology4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Dr. Tatum has helped me so much after nearly 6 years of going from doctor to doctor with mixed answers (or zero answers) regarding my seizure disorder/neurological spells. He is compassionate, kind, and truly cares for his patients. He doesn't rush through your appointment and genuinely listens to your concerns. Dr. Tatum is an absolutely wonderful doctor, and I cannot express my gratitude towards him and his team enough.
Neurology
English
- Male
- 1396764122
Graduate Hospital Univ of Pennslyvania|University of Pennsylvania
Epilepsy and Neurology
Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Tatum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tatum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatum works at
Dr. Tatum has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.
