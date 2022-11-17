Dr. William Tankersley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tankersley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Tankersley, MD
Dr. William Tankersley, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reidsville, GA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.
Optim Health System - Reidsville247 S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Directions (912) 629-7772
Optim Orthopedics - Statesboro16915 Highway 67, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center Screven
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt service and not rushed during my visit. Excellent service always
About Dr. William Tankersley, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Kttc Med Center Keesler
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
