Overview

Dr. William Tankersley, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reidsville, GA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Tankersley works at Optim Orthopedics in Reidsville, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.