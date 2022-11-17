See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Reidsville, GA
Dr. William Tankersley, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Tankersley, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reidsville, GA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.

Dr. Tankersley works at Optim Orthopedics in Reidsville, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optim Health System - Reidsville
    247 S Main St, Reidsville, GA 30453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 629-7772
    Optim Orthopedics - Statesboro
    16915 Highway 67, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Georgia Regional Medical Center
  • Optim Medical Center Screven

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Myelopathy
Myositis Ossificans
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteosarcoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Prompt service and not rushed during my visit. Excellent service always
    — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. William Tankersley, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700850948
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Kttc Med Center Keesler
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Tankersley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tankersley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tankersley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tankersley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tankersley has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tankersley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tankersley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tankersley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tankersley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tankersley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

