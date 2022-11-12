Overview

Dr. William Tang, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Tang works at Retina Eye Care PC in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.