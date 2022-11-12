See All Ophthalmologists in Natick, MA
Dr. William Tang, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (138)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Tang, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Tang works at Retina Eye Care PC in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Eye Care PC
    182 W Central St Ste 102, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 903-0003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Flashes
Iritis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Iritis
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 12, 2022
    I had a retinal tear in my right eye. Dr Tang has done a marvelous job so successfully with such a wonderful result. Dr Tang always gives complete answers to my questions and helpful recommendations. Dr Tang is a very attentive, friendly person. He treats patients with a great patience and is a great professional. I continue to visit his office, at least, once a year, and always receive excellent medical care and attention from medical staff. The staff always answer my calls, to my messages. It is a very good teamwork. I wish further success, prosperity to Dr Tang and the entire team.
    Svetlana Nidyulina — Nov 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. William Tang, MD
    About Dr. William Tang, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972540177
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ophthalmic Consultants Boston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med Coll WI
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's Med Center Wi
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tang has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tang speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

