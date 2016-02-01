Dr. Taibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Taibi, MD
Dr. William Taibi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Harbor View Medical Services PC125 Oakland Ave Ste 204, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 686-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent diagnostician, easy to talk with and very clear about his directions. Diagnosed a cogenital heart defect I had for 67 years and perhaps saved my life.Great attention to detail. Rarely keeps a patient waiting. If you are sick he will see you the same day.
About Dr. William Taibi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043283062
Education & Certifications
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taibi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taibi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Taibi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taibi.
