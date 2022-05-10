See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. William Taft, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Taft, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Taft works at Greenville Ob/Gyn in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians East PA Greenville Obgyn
    Physicians East PA Greenville Obgyn
    101 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 (252) 758-4181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2022
    Wanda Carter — May 10, 2022
    About Dr. William Taft, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932167715
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama
    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
