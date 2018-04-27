Dr. William Taft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Taft, MD
Overview
Dr. William Taft, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Taft works at
Locations
Wisconsin Sleep Inc.6001 Research Park Blvd, Madison, WI 53719 Directions (608) 263-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taft not only saved my daughter's life, but has been able to intelligently discuss her condition with us in a way that we are able to understand what's going on and to help her. He listens to her, and to us, and is able to understand our concerns and guide us in appropriate treatment. He is brilliant.
About Dr. William Taft, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1851509434
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taft works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taft. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taft.
