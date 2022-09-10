Dr. William Swedenburg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swedenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Swedenburg, DDS
Dr. William Swedenburg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
1st Advantage Dental Queensbury US 910007 Huebner Rd Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 756-9138
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Swedenburg, was kind and understanding! Very professional and thorough. One of the best dentist I have been to over the years. He made me feel comfortable when I was really nervous. I would highly recommend him. The staff was also very professional and welcoming. I am a new patient and they could not be anymore helpful or friendly! Great experience for an already uncomfortable situation.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1659382927
Dr. Swedenburg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swedenburg accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swedenburg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swedenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedenburg.
