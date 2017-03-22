Dr. William Swanson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Swanson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Swanson Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Swanson Jr works at
Locations
Jml Medical Group4200 Peck Rd Ste B, El Monte, CA 91732 Directions (626) 350-5073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Love this clinic! The staff is so attentive and caring.
About Dr. William Swanson Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568521938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Swanson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson Jr works at
Dr. Swanson Jr speaks Spanish.
