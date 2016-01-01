Overview

Dr. William Suval, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Suval works at William D Suval MD in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.