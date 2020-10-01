See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. William Sutton, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Sutton, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sutton works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton
    2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    EmergeOrtho - Leland/Brunswick Forest
    1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Healthcare System
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Dislocated Joint
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Sports Injuries
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
Sports Rehabilitation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strain of Hamstring Muscle
Subacromial Bursitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tendon Injuries
Throwing Injuries
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MedCost
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    POMCO Group
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 01, 2020
    DR SUTTON IS THE BEST!@ I NEVER LEAVE HIS OFFICE NOT FEELING BETTER . I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM
    Peggy Ray — Oct 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. William Sutton, MD
    About Dr. William Sutton, MD

    Sports Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English
    1508868282
    Education & Certifications

    Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital
    Carilion Health Sys
    Roanoke Meml Hosp
    University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
