Overview

Dr. William Sutterfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Sutterfield works at Surgical Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.