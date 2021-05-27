Dr. William Sutterfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sutterfield, MD
Overview
Dr. William Sutterfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Sutterfield works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates Inc2448 E 81st St Ste 1100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 505-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutterfield?
The overall experience was great! His degree of explanation while ensuring that thorough examinations are conducted was very important to me. In my opinion, his staff and he exemplify the true meaning of healthcare.
About Dr. William Sutterfield, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427096510
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutterfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutterfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutterfield works at
Dr. Sutterfield has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutterfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.