Overview

Dr. William Surbeck, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Surbeck works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.