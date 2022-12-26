Dr. William Surbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Surbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Surbeck, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Locations
Rheumatology4812 S 109th East Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great as always
About Dr. William Surbeck, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1154382711
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma U
- Oklahoma U Teaching Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma City University
- Rheumatology
