Dr. William Sumner III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Sumner III works at Coastal Cancer Center - Bayboro in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.