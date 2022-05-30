See All Psychiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. William Summers, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Summers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2270D Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 878-0192
  2. 2
    6000 Uptown Blvd NE Ste 308, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 30, 2022
    I went to this doctor to see if I had a specific mental disorder... I got the answers I needed and expected, but I also got more information about the full picture of my health. He explained things in a way no one had before, so I have a better understanding now. I will definitely go for my follow up with him.
    SnarkyinNM — May 30, 2022
    About Dr. William Summers, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548306871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Renard Hospital Wash University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes Hosp-Wash U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Missouri-Columbia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

