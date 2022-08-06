Dr. Sullivan II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Sullivan II, MD
Overview
Dr. William Sullivan II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan II works at
Locations
Sullivan MD Pllc5100 E Highway 90 Ste B, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 417-9729
Canyon View Hospital228 Shoup Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301 Directions (208) 814-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan is a great doctor. He is very calm, he knows what a patient needs, he listens, and the waiting time is always on time.
About Dr. William Sullivan II, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154483477
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan II has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan II.
