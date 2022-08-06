See All Psychiatrists in Sierra Vista, AZ
Dr. William Sullivan II, MD

Psychiatry
4 (21)
31 years of experience
Dr. William Sullivan II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital and St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Sullivan II works at Sarah Ochoa Counseling in Sierra Vista, AZ with other offices in Twin Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Sullivan MD Pllc
    Sullivan MD Pllc
5100 E Highway 90 Ste B, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
(520) 417-9729
    Canyon View Hospital
    Canyon View Hospital
228 Shoup Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301
(208) 814-7900

Hospital Affiliations
  • Copper Queen Community Hospital
  • St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center

Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr. Sullivan is a great doctor. He is very calm, he knows what a patient needs, he listens, and the waiting time is always on time.
    — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. William Sullivan II, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154483477
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sullivan II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan II has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

