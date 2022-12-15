Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sullivan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Richard L Snellgrove MD3 Medical Park, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-8804
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Staff wonderful Dr Sullivan was very professional and took his time for my visit. Explained everything well and addressed my concerns. Great doctor.
About Dr. William Sullivan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
