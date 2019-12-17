Dr. William Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Suh, MD
Overview
Dr. William Suh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their fellowship with St Francis Hospital
Locations
Altais Medical Group - Riverside4646 Brockton Ave Ste, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 291-0035
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was patient, explanation thorough, easy to understand. Didn't rush. Felt safe.
About Dr. William Suh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital
- Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
- Detroit Memorial Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.