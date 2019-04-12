Dr. William Suggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Suggs, MD
Overview
Dr. William Suggs, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.
Locations
Alabama Bariatrics705 Bank St NE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 274-4523
Madison office460 Lanier Rd Ste 202A, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 274-4523
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr.I would tell everyone about him. He's the best
About Dr. William Suggs, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suggs has seen patients for Obesity and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Suggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.