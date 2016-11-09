Dr. William Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Su, MD
Overview
Dr. William Su, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Su works at
Locations
-
1
209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Su?
Dr Su was very knowledgeable as well as a compassionate cate provider. He performed surgery on me and the whole process was very positive.
About Dr. William Su, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1922152818
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center|U Rochester Med Ctr
- Ravenswood Hosp Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Su using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.