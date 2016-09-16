Dr. William Sturgill III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturgill III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sturgill III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sturgill III, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Sturgill III works at
Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient175 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, friendly and takes time to explain conditions and procedures.
About Dr. William Sturgill III, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548231772
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sturgill III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sturgill III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturgill III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturgill III has seen patients for Lipomas, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturgill III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturgill III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturgill III.
