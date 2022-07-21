Dr. William Stubbeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubbeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stubbeman, MD
Overview
Dr. William Stubbeman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.
Locations
William F Stubbeman MD A Professional Corporation11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 441, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The everyday experience in Dr. Stubbeman's office was ray of sunshine in my life. From the front office people (Raya and Jillian) to the technicians (Julianne, Daisy, Jordyn), everyone was kind, compassionate, and supportive. I just can't find enough kind words to say about them. Dr. Stubbeman was very professional, while also compassionate. He was very thoughtful when it came to my course of treatment. My road with TMS was not a straight-forward one. As we figured out the most effective path for me, Dr. Stubbeman remained patient and resolute.
About Dr. William Stubbeman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154457372
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Princeton U
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stubbeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stubbeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
