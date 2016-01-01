Dr. William Stuart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stuart, MD
Overview
Dr. William Stuart, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Stuart works at
Locations
1
The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 550, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-0205
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Piedmont Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuart?
About Dr. William Stuart, MD
- Neurology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1750355731
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuart works at
Dr. Stuart has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Muscle Spasm and Limb Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.