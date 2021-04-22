Dr. William Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Strickland, MD
Overview
Dr. William Strickland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
W. Garrison Strickland, MD PHD, PC300 20th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-2214
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Firstly, his staff is AMAZING! They are so helpful with any questions i have. The dr listens to my concerns and actually helped me find out what was wrong. I recommend him for ANY concerns you have with your health. All of these other reviews are UNTRUE! I am grateful for what he has done for me.
About Dr. William Strickland, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306841424
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Alabama
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
