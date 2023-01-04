See All General Surgeons in Montgomery, AL
Dr. William Streetman, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Streetman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.

Dr. Streetman works at Montgomery Surgical Specialists - East in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Wetumpka, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montgomery Surgical Specialists - East
    470 Taylor Rd Ste 202, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 244-6773
    Montgomery Surgical Specialists
    277 Huntress St, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 244-6773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones

Port Placements or Replacements
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Secondary Malignancies
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Achalasia
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Appendix Disorders
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diverticular Diseases
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Diseases
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Spleen Disorders
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 04, 2023
    Dr Streetman performed my surgery a few days ago. He was compassionate, thorough, patient, and knowledgeable. The entire process was efficient and smooth I recommend Dr Streetman without reservation!
    Pat — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. William Streetman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    • 18 years of experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    • English
    • 1477730026
    • 1477730026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minimially Invasive Surgery Institue Of La
    Internship
    • Medical Center Of Central Ga
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama Birmingham
    • General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Streetman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streetman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Streetman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Streetman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Streetman has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Streetman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Streetman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streetman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streetman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streetman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

