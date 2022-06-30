Dr. William Storoe, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Storoe, DDS
Dr. William Storoe, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Storoe works at
William C Storoe IV3500 SW 2nd Ave Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 353-7808
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great work on my one and only implant, quick and thorough. The staff is great, too. Dr Storoe does beautiful work. Would highly recommend!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1013912377
Dr. Storoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storoe accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Storoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.