Dr. William Stoeckel, MD
Dr. William Stoeckel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Wake Plastic Surgery111 RIDGE VIEW DR, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 805-3441
Wake Plastic Surgery300 Keisler Dr, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 805-3441
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
There's not enough room here for the praises that I have for Dr. Stoeckel and his team. He performed my breast reduction in November of 2017 and I couldn't be happier with the results. All experiences with them were above and beyond any of my prior expectations. Dr. Stoeckel does gorgeous work and I will definitely return for other procedures to keep me looking my best!
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ohio Wesleyan University
- Plastic Surgery
