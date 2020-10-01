Dr. William Stinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stinson, MD
Dr. William Stinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Kenneth N Byrd MD315 S Walnut Bend Rd, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 755-8880
- Methodist University Hospital
I continue to be amazed and thankful that I switched practices, so now I see Dr. Stinson. The whole staff is unbelievably kind, helpful, and phone calls are returned so promptly. So much care and compassion. I will never go anywhere else. ??
About Dr. William Stinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- La State University School Of Med
- Stanford University Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Stinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stinson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinson.
