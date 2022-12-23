Overview

Dr. William Stevens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Stevens works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.