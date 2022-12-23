Dr. William Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stevens, MD
Overview
Dr. William Stevens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 850-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevens has been treating my family for multiple decades. He is thorough and takes the time each visit to address all concerns. He cares about his patients and that shines through. I feel fortunate to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. William Stevens, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.