Dr. William Stetson, MD
Dr. William Stetson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Locations
Stetson Powell Orthopedics191 S Buena Vista St Ste 470, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stetson has been the best orthopedic surgeon. He takes surgery as a last resort, and experience has helped me recover from many sports, workout, and daily overuse injuries. Right shoulder impingement, left shoulder dislocation with torn rotator cuff and labrum, knee drains, elbow pain. The facility and staff are always friendly, and they are caring as if you’re family.
About Dr. William Stetson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104962109
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Stetson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stetson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stetson has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stetson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stetson speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stetson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stetson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stetson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stetson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.