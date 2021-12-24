Overview

Dr. William Stetson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Stetson works at Stetson Lee Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.