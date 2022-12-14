See All Hand Surgeons in Tallahassee, FL
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. William Stephens, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Stephens works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Marianna, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Talllahassee Orthopedic Clinic
    3334 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-8174
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
    2160 Capital Cir NE Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-8174
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Chipola Surgical Associates
    3051 6th St, Marianna, FL 32446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 526-3236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Stephens and staff are efficient and professional. Seamless process from consultation to postoperative visit. I highly recommend Dr. Stephens.
    Edna Cofield — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. William Stephens, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1366527897
    Education & Certifications

    University of Alabama at Birmingham
    University of Florida
    University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

