Dr. William Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stephens, MD
Overview
Dr. William Stephens, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
-
1
Talllahassee Orthopedic Clinic3334 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8174Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic2160 Capital Cir NE Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8174Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Chipola Surgical Associates3051 6th St, Marianna, FL 32446 Directions (850) 526-3236
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
Dr. Stephens and staff are efficient and professional. Seamless process from consultation to postoperative visit. I highly recommend Dr. Stephens.
About Dr. William Stephens, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366527897
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Florida
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.