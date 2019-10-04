See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. William Stein, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Stein, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Highland Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at Advanced Medical in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Medical
    2012 Vernon Pl Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 951-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 04, 2019
He has definitely helped me stay sober.. he genuinely cares about your health.. anyone needing addiction help, should go right away
Brandi — Oct 04, 2019
About Dr. William Stein, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 62 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205868437
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Strong Memorial Hospital
Residency
  • VA Boston Healthcare System
Internship
  • Boston City Hospital
Medical Education
  • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

