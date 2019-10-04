Dr. William Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. William Stein, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Highland Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Medical2012 Vernon Pl Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 951-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
He has definitely helped me stay sober.. he genuinely cares about your health.. anyone needing addiction help, should go right away
About Dr. William Stein, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1205868437
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- VA Boston Healthcare System
- Boston City Hospital
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
