Dermatology
Dr. William Steffes, MD is a Dermatologist in Deland, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Steffes works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Deland - 600 W Plymouth Ave in Deland, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Deland - 600 W Plymouth Ave
    600 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Garden
    4020 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Based on 71 ratings
    Nov 04, 2022
    New patient visit. The practice was very busy, so when I arrived I had the opportunity to see Dr. Dunn a bit sooner than Dr. Steffes. Dr. Dunn was incredibly friendly, professional, knowledgeable, and helpful. I've found my dermatologist!
    Darrell — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. William Steffes, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1578855300
    Residency: SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship: SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education: LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • Dermatology
    Dr. William Steffes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steffes is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Steffes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steffes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Steffes has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steffes on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steffes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steffes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

