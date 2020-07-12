Dr. William Stefani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stefani, MD
Overview
Dr. William Stefani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Renaissance Plastic Surgery PC85 E BIG BEAVER RD, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (586) 779-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There aren't words of gratitude enough to say about my experience with Dr. Stefani. I arrived in his office a mess with 3 failed reconstruction surgeries after breast cancer... he didn't give up I now look like I did when I was 35 I won't tell you my age but I couldn't be happier. Jackie
About Dr. William Stefani, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Ear Nose Throat Hosp
- Providence Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
