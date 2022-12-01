See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Neurosurgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Steele III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Texas Orthopedic Hospital.

Dr. Steele III works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgical Group Of Texas
    8731 Katy Fwy Ste 325, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 903-2917
    Neurosurgical Group of Texas
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 347-3992
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cervical Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Let me begin by saying that I can be slightly critical of doctors. However, Dr. Steele is one of those rare doctors who makes you think you are his only patient when he is with you. He has the ability to establish a wonderful doctor/patient comfort zone. Seldom have I encountered a more pleasant and approachable doctor. He listened very patiently and answered all of my questions with additional information if needed. I went from not being able to walk or lift my legs to starting a wonderful recovery after six weeks. He is highly trained and skilled and I am just thankful that he was my surgeon. October, 2022, Darlene D.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. William Steele III, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English, Spanish
    1558700492
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
    Houston Methodist Hospital, Neurosurgery
    Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Steele III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steele III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steele III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steele III works at Neurosurgical Group of Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Steele III’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

