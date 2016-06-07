Dr. William Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Starr, MD
Dr. William Starr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is extremely compassionate and dedicated to his patients. He went over and beyond taking care of my father.
About Dr. William Starr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1114097516
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Starr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.
