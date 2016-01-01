Dr. William Stapleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Stapleton, MD
Dr. William Stapleton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.
The Eye Center3403 Powerhouse Rd, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 839-2020Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
The Eye Center Sunnyside2405 Reith Way, Sunnyside, WA 98944 Directions (509) 839-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Yakima Valley Memorial
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Idaho State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Stapleton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stapleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stapleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stapleton speaks Spanish.
Dr. Stapleton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stapleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stapleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.