Overview

Dr. William Stapleton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Stapleton works at The Eye Center in Yakima, WA with other offices in Sunnyside, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.