See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Standeffer Jr works at University Orthopedic Clinic in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Northport, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Gabrielle Navia, PA-C
Gabrielle Navia, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Orthopaedic Clinic P C.
    305 PAUL W BRYANT DR E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 345-0192
  2. 2
    University Orthopaedic Clinic PC
    2702 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Northport, AL 35476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 345-0192
  3. 3
    Whatley Health Services Inc
    809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 345-0192
  4. 4
    University Orthopedic Clinic
    400 Paul W Bryant Dr E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 345-0192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Standeffer Jr?

    Jan 18, 2017
    He is caring. Know who to give you surgery. Wonderful doctor!
    MJ in Tuscaloosa, AL — Jan 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Standeffer Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Standeffer Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Standeffer Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD.

    About Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821040338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Standeffer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Standeffer Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Standeffer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Standeffer Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Standeffer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Standeffer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Standeffer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Standeffer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Standeffer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Standeffer Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.