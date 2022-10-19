Dr. William Staggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Staggers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Staggers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
1
Azalea City Medical Services1359 SPRING HILL AVE, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 241-0905
- 2 411 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-9090
3
South Baldwin Regional Medical Center1613 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 949-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's honest and very caring. He has an excellent bedside manner and goes above and beyond for his patients. He treated me with respect the entire time I was there. I don't know how anyone could say anything bad about him honestly.
About Dr. William Staggers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952393951
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staggers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staggers has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Staggers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staggers.
