Overview

Dr. William Staggers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Staggers works at Azalea City Medical Services in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL and Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.