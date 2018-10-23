See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. William Stager, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Stager, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Stager works at William H. Stager, DO, MS, MPH, FAAFP, FAAMA, FAAO, FACOFP dist. in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    William H. Stager, DO, MS, MPH, FAAFP, FAAMA, FAAO, FACOFP dist.
    311 Golf Rd Ste 1100, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 832-1894

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Low Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 23, 2018
    I am 72, and have been responsible for my own healthcare the last 50+ years. My seeking a doctor that is more in line with my personal practices has been to say the least, a challenge. Dr Stager has met, and, exceeded my expectations. As usual, the Universe has provided, and, I feel honored to have Dr Stager as my physician.
    David A in West Palm Beach — Oct 23, 2018
    About Dr. William Stager, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    NPI Number
    • 1538144407
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Humana Hosp So Broward
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Livingston College
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Stager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stager has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stager works at William H. Stager, DO, MS, MPH, FAAFP, FAAMA, FAAO, FACOFP dist. in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stager’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

