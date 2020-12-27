Dr. William Spurlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spurlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Spurlock, MD
Overview
Dr. William Spurlock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.
Dr. Spurlock works at
Locations
-
1
Renewed Vitality, Dallas, TX9535 Forest Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 389-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
You will not find a better doctor in Dallas area! I have known of dr. Sperlock for over 15 years and he is by far the best in helping to find the underlying causes for your pain! He is extremely knowledgeable and I personally love his eccentric personality! His office staff is always nice and Roxana always returns my calls and is extremely helpful and kind! Just make sure to book your appointments in advance and you will be taken care for life!
About Dr. William Spurlock, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356452692
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Lsu Hospital Shreveport
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spurlock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spurlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spurlock works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Spurlock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spurlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spurlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spurlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.